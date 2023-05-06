When Darla Spies was young, her grandmother was a nurse who sometimes took her to the nursing home, where she could help out, working with the patients and doing activities.

“It’s been a love affair ever since,” she said. Born and raised in Texas, she worked in Mississippi for 15 years and then came to Missoula as a travel nurse and decided to stay. For the past three years, she’s managed the peritoneal dialysis program, a decades-long specialty of hers, at Community Medical Center.

She grew the program from three patients to 25. She considers each of them to be “extended members of my family. I train them to do dialysis in their home, so they can stay home instead of having to come to a clinic three times a week,” she said.

She gets to know them very well and makes herself available to them 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

A patient who nominated Spies said that her “guidance and care have helped me survive and strive” while living with acute renal failure. Spies is always available, they wrote, which is “unheard of in today’s world.”

They also cited a support group she’s started, concluding that “I am forever indebted for her care and friendship.”