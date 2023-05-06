James Banister grew up in Missoula, but there wasn’t anyone with a medical background in his family.

“I like to take care of people,” he said. “It was just something I decided I was going to do.”

The crux of his interest in nursing came from Banister’s desire to pursue human interaction in his field. He started off in a medical technician program, then worked as an orderly at St. Patrick Hospital. Eventually, he went to Montana State University for nursing school and graduated in 1994.

Banister got his professional start in the Intensive Care Unit in Idaho Falls, but he soon returned to Missoula when he found an opening back in his hometown. Aside from his year in Idaho, Banister has worked at St. Patrick Hospital continually since the early 1990s.

“It’s a wonderful facility,” he said.

Now, Banister still commits to a few shifts at St. Pat’s while also working full-time at Bitterroot Health in Hamilton. Banister eventually transitioned from ICU work to the operating room, a change he welcomed.

Banister said he “grew weary” of the trauma associated with the ICU, but the OR brings him a more positive outlook. For the most part, he said, patients in the OR “go on and lead a happy healthy life.”

“Our job is to see them through and I love it,” he stressed.

With his long local career, Banister has perpetually maintained his philosophy of quality care.

“What would I do if it was my mother?” he asks himself with every patient. “Every day that I go to work, I enjoy what I do, I think, that patient I’m going to take care of, they have value because they’re a human being. How would they like to be treated?”