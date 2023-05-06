Lana Partain was first interested in a career in early childhood education, but then she decided that she wanted something that offered opportunities all over Montana and all over the world. So, she attended Missoula College's nursing program and is now a pediatric nurse at the Providence Medical Group in Missoula.

"I knew I wanted to support families," she said.

Now, she helps kids get back on their feet and back to being able to attend school.

Although there are challenges, Partain said she would certainly recommend a nursing career to anyone who is considering it.

Partain was nominated by one of her peers, who remained anonymous.

"Lana is one of the most amazing pediatric nurses I have ever seen in action," the nomination stated. "She is humble, kind, caring, compassionate and practices excellence in pediatric nursing. She always has a warm smile to give the children and families of those who walk through the doors of our pediatric clinic."

An important but often overlooked part of the job is helping colleagues.

"Additionally, Lana trains, teaches and mentors other nurses so that they can become more skilled in caring for the vulnerable pediatric population," the nomination stated. "Lana never complains and cares for others with love."