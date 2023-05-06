Rachel Jaquith has only been a nurse for two years, but she’s already chosen to work with one of the most vulnerable populations needing care.

As a Registered Nurse with Partnership Health Center’s Community Care Team, Jaquith provides care for Missoula’s houseless and housing-insecure population, often outside of a hospital setting.

“It’s about meeting people where they’re at, specifically folks that are really vulnerable,” Jaquith said of her work which often takes her to the Poverello Center and Authorized Camping Site.

She provides wound care, administers medication and injections, helps connect patients with primary-care doctors, and follows up with them after appointments.

Throughout nursing school, Jaquith said she had a lot of patients in clinicals who were unhoused and “seeing how they were treated in the hospital was pretty tough.”

Her first job in a hospital setting was in a psychiatric unit, and she saw first-hand how mental health impacts every aspect of one's life.

“I learned about how trauma affects your ability to function and your adult health,” she said. “The care we can provide is pretty limited in a hospital, and if they don’t have support after, it’s pretty ineffective.”

Working with the team is a way to help stop the cycle of houseless folks ending up back in the hospital over and over again, she said.

The Community Care Team also includes an outreach coordinator and two housing support specialists.

“Nursing is a hard profession right now,” she said. “I want nurses to know that they’re worth a lot.”