Growing up with four brothers, Rachel Lockwood played a lot of army games.

“I was always the medic,” she said. Now a nurse for eight years, Lockwood said she was always interested in the medical field and having a career where she could help people: “On their bad days, I want to make a difference, show compassion and be the one who lends a helping hand.”

Lockwood works in the emergency room at Bitterroot Health and said she loves the fast pace of the job.

“Some people would say I’m an adrenaline junky,” she said. “But I truly enjoy giving myself to those around me.”

She’s often assigned the role of charge nurse, where she’s responsible for leading her team though triaging, assessing, treating and stabilizing patients.

“Recently it has been increasingly busy with the growth of the valley,” she said, adding that while the job is difficult, it’s rewarding.

“Sometimes it’s hard,” she said. “But knowing you are and can make a difference in the lives of those around you is what inspires me and gives me the courage to keep giving to people.”

Nurses are often so busy taking care of others that they sometimes forget to take care of themselves, she said.

“Hard days will come,” she said. “Tough situations will come. Make sure you acknowledge how you’re feeling and talk to someone about it, open up to people you trust. Keeping it bottled up will only make things worse.”

While there are hard days, Lockwood said being able to assist in performing live-saving measures and see a person recover and do well is immeasurably rewarding.

“We continue to need amazing people giving, helping and caring for those we love,” she said of encouraging young people to enter the field of nursing. “It’s a team. It’s all of us working together for our community. We are nurse strong!”