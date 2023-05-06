Shannel Yocom grew up in Riggins, Idaho, and graduated with a class of just 12 students. She loved the river and the outdoors, and she always planned on being a rafting guide.

But when her daughter was hospitalized with whooping cough, Yocom’s path changed. She decided to become a Licensed Practical Nurse, and one of her first jobs took her to Bitterroot Health in Hamilton.

Now, after years in the field, Yocom is pursuing a Registered Nurse degree from Missoula College. She’s on track to graduate in December, and she eventually dreams of becoming a certified Surgical First Assistant in the operating room.

“I’m excited to finally be an RN,” she said.

With her extensive nursing experience, which has spanned multiple states, Yocom finds her nursing program surprisingly straightforward. She admitted she excels in classes that challenge some of her classmates.

Naturally, there are difficulties, but Yocom finds her career path rewarding enough to balance those out. She appreciates the important role she plays in patient’s lives as a nurse.

“Here at Bitterroot Health…people lean on me,” she said. “Out in the world, I’m just another person.”

Yocom’s hardly just another person to the patients she sees in Hamilton. She brings a personal commitment to her work every day, and it’s apparent she makes an impact on the people she meets.

“I really believe in the patient comes first and patient experience,” she emphasized. “…I really, really try to just be personable and they can trust me.”