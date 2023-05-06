Shawna Tatum didn't want to take general studies courses when she started attending college in 1997, so she chose nursing classes.

"I never changed my major," she said. "It worked out really well for me."

Tatum, currently a surgical nurse at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, has seen it all in her two decades in the industry.

She's worked in small towns in Montana, including Anaconda and Plains and has spent time as a travel nurse.

She said the biggest change that's occurred over the last 20 years is the focus on technology.

"You see the benefit of being able to better diagnose patients and being able to more quickly diagnose more people," she said. "That leads to better treatments and better outcomes. But technology can sometimes take away from bedside patient care."

At any hospital, the patient care is better when there are more nurses to take care of any given number of patients, she added.

"It's good where the nurse/patient ratio is good," she said.

Tatum said there was a lot of unrest in nursing during the pandemic and a lot of people got burned out. But, she said, there have been great rewards for people who stuck it out and she would recommend the career to anyone.

"It's rewarding and humbling to be a part of someone's life when they're at their most vulnerable," Tatum said.

The anonymous coworker who nominated Tatum said she deserves the recognition.

"I have had the pleasure of being both her friend and coworker and have seen her show the most amazing traits both on and off the clock," the nomination read. "She is dedicated, professional, caring and has an endless supply of compassion for patients, coworkers, friends and family. She is a shining example of every wonderful thing you think of when it comes to nurses. She never does it looking for recognition, but I think she should get some anyway because she very much deserves it."