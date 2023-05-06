Trish Clarke brings a special perspective to her job as building nurse at Big Sky High School: She's a student too.

"My passion is helping younger people learn more through education and keeping themselves safe," Clarke said. "Being around students, you can come in on a bad day and they still make you feel good."

That gives Clarke a boost as she also carves time out of her day to complete a bachelor's degree in science at the University of Montana. She earned her RN associates degree from Missoula College as a non-traditional student, then took on the position of floating district nurse for Missoula County Public Schools four years ago. She took the Big Sky position at the start of this school year.

The bachelor of science degree should be completed in about 10 months, she said.

"She makes sure that student needs are met and everyone knows the rules and procedures," said the anonymous colleague who nominated Clarke for recognition. "She is dedicated to her profession and always wanting to learn more."

Clarke has lived in Missoula for more than 30 years, and held a variety of jobs including paraeducator at Frenchtown School District.

In between nursing and studying duties, Clarke also finds time to serve as superintendent for the local 4H chapter. That keeps her in contact with lots of students outside of school as they work on agricultural projects and community service.

"I certainly enjoy my job," Clarke said. "It doesn’t feel like a job."