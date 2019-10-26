Nursing home group fires Filipina nurse, claims $27K contract breach

A Minnesota-based nursing home conglomerate is suing a Missoula nurse it fired for nearly $27,000 for not fulfilling the three-year contract that brought her here from the Philippines in an arrangement similar to one a federal judge in New York recently found in violation of human trafficking laws.
Jee Estavilla, a 36-year-old single mother, was recruited from the Philippines to work here as a registered nurse for the Goodman Group, which owns six nursing home facilities in Montana; its website lists 32 around the country.
The company fronted the cash to get her here in 2017, and Estavilla worked in Missoula more than 18 months. However, she was fired this May — the Goodman group initially claimed she resigned — and the company is now suing her for $26,642.47, which includes the cost of her immigration processing and travel ($13,228.60), training and state licensing ($7,318.97) as well as the company’s legal fees ($1,375.83) and other new hire expenses, including a $171 fleece jacket.
At her apartment in Missoula this week, Estavilla was engineering a red skirt into her Halloween costume. She'll match costumes with her son, Chris, who adores “PJ Masks,” a Disney children’s show about pint-sized crime fighters. Chris turned 6 last month and is too young to understand the weight of $26,642, but Estavilla feels it all the time. Aside from the penalty, the Goodman Group also issued a cease-and-desist letter after she got a job as a traveling nurse. Her contract contained a non-compete clause barring her from practicing as a nurse in the state of Montana.
“I feel like I’m pinned down,” Estavilla said. “If it was just me, I would have moved by now. I don’t want to move him when he is just getting used to being here," she said of her son. "I like it here very much, I like the people and I like my job.”
Filipino workers have been a well-documented solution to the nursing workforce shortage nationally and regionally. In 2018, the Cut Bank Pioneer Press reported on Filipino migrants filling employee gaps in rural hospitals and schools.
In response to the Missoulian's questions, the Goodman Group, on behalf of all its facilities, said in an emailed statement that it has worked "to develop and hone a program which honors our skilled Philippine nurses and their families. The Goodman Group, its managed communities and the nurses in our Foreign Nurse Sponsorship program have an outstanding partnership based on mutual respect, support and commitment."
Estavilla's case was filed just weeks before a ruling in a federal case in New York involving a separate company, in which a judge found the Sentosa nursing home group violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Act by suing its Filipino nurses for the cost of recruitment if they leave the company before the three-year term in their contract.
“It’s a scheme they’ve been using for years,” New York litigation attorney Oscar Michelen told the Missoulian. “Finally, people are waking up to it.”
Corporate officers from the Goodman Group who visited one of its facilities in Missoula last week to speak with their Filipino nursing staff specifically mentioned that legal battle in New York, according to three nurses who attended the meetings. Much of the first of two meetings Monday was spent telling the Filipino nurses they were like “family” to the company, a nurse said. In the second meeting, a nurse said corporate officers tried to assure the nurses that their contracts and those facing scrutiny in New York bear little resemblance. During the meetings, officers at the Goodman Group wanted the Filipino nurses to air any concerns they had about their employment and noted they only wanted the nurses to succeed, the nurses who spoke with the Missoulian said. But the nurses said no one spoke openly about their concerns during the meetings — in part, because they are afraid of being terminated like Estavilla. The nurses spoke with the Missoulian only on background, saying they feared retaliation from the Goodman Group.
The New York case carries a few different circumstances. For example, the Filipino nurses in New York weren't paid the prevailing wages they were promised during recruitment, while those in Missoula were.
But documents reviewed by the Missoulian show much of the contract in question in New York is mirrored in Estavilla's, including the penalty for leaving before the three-year term. Also in both contracts: If the immigrant nurses don’t pay up, they'll be reported to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for failing to pay restitution to the U.S. company.
In concluding the New York company violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, U.S. Judge Nina Gershon in New York ruled the contract terms amounted to a "penalty," because they were meant to keep nurses from leaving.
The Goodman Group recruited Estavilla here from a pop-up interview office in a hotel room in her hometown Cebu City in the Philippines to work as a registered nurse at The Village Health and Rehabilitation in Missoula. (Editor's note: Dee Strauss, who is married to Missoulian Publisher Jim Strauss, is the executive director at The Village Health and Rehabilitation). Estavilla arrived here in 2017 on an EB-3 skilled workers visa, which means she is responsible for all costs for any dependents.
Estavilla said she was fired after taking a sick day off without permission from her supervisor and amid ongoing disputes about being reassigned to patient halls with which she was unfamiliar.
The Goodman Group — through a subsidiary company called Community Nursing Inc., the holding company above The Village Health and Rehabilitation — sued her for breach of contract in Carvery County District Court outside Minneapolis.
According to the civil complaint dated Sept. 5, Estavilla resigned from her job May 24, 2019, just about halfway through the three-year term. But an audio recording of a meeting — during which all parties acknowledge the recording is active — among Estavilla and two people she identified as her human resources director and supervisor shows that instead of submitting a resignation letter, Estavilla was terminated at that meeting.
In the recording, which she provided to the Missoulian, Estavilla pushes back at her supervisors by asking for specific policy reasons for her termination. When she asks for a copy of the reasons brought to the meeting by her HR manager, she’s told the document will essentially be destroyed; it’s not even going in her file.
“It’s not our practice to put anything in writing, Jee,” one of them said. “That is how it works for us.”
A spokeswoman for the Goodman Group told the Missoulian on Thursday the resignation claim in the lawsuit was a “clerical error” and the company was working to correct the complaint in its case.
On Oct. 24, the day the Missoulian questioned the complaint and more than a month after the complaint was served on Estavilla, an updated complaint was filed in Carver County District Court. The new complaint doesn't mention her termination, only that her employment ended. The cease-and-desist letter the Goodman Group sent her over her non-compete also incorrectly states she resigned from the job.
"Minnesota lawsuits are not generally governed by New York law or lawsuits, and we are not privy to all the specific circumstances and nuances involved in the New York case," Goodman spokeswoman Amy Rotenberg said in an emailed response to the Missoulian's questions.
In a follow-up email, Rotenberg confirmed that representatives of the Goodman Group met with nurses in the Foreign Nurse Sponsorship at its various Montana facilities on a number of topics, "including the court's decision in the New York case."
Rotenberg said the company has no plans to change its contract terms for its foreign nurse program.
"We believe our contracts are fully enforceable and legally binding," she wrote. "We cannot comment on the specifics about any former or current employee because of Montana privacy law. What we can say is that our offer letters (contracts) state clearly the circumstances by which program participants must pay back their sponsorship advanced costs whether the separation is voluntary or involuntary."
Michelen, the New York attorney, told the Missoulian on Thursday that these terms in the Goodman Group’s contract point to a great imbalance of power in these relationships, in which immigrant employees are given non-negotiable terms to come to the United States for better wages.
But if they want out, it is simply cheaper to play along by corporate rules than fight the Goodman Group in an expensive and unfamiliar court system, he said.
“If they terminated her, then she didn’t breach the contract and the liquidated damages clause wouldn’t be applicable,” Michelen said. “Of course there’s no penalty to the employer if they terminated the employee.”
Because he's involved in a companion case, Michelen has been a close observer of the New York case in which Judge Gershon ruled the nursing home’s contract terms violated the anti-human trafficking laws. Michelen's legal team intervened on the criminal prosecution of 11 nurses who had resigned from the New York group, Sentosa, over harsh working conditions.
Sentosa and its attorneys had demanded prosecutors pursue those nurses. Michelen brought the charges to a halt and successfully argued the criminal charges were in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition on slavery and involuntary servitude.
While Estavilla worked more than 18 of the 36 months in her contract, her contract is clear: she owes the entire amount back unless she makes it two-thirds of the way through her three-year term, when the cost is reduced to half.
But Gershon found, in the New York case, that pursuing a nurse for the full cost of recruiting and hiring the nurse rather than pro-rating the amount to reflect the actual time remaining, shows the claims aren’t actually meant to make the company whole after a nurse’s early exit.
“It really showed that it’s not related to their damage. It was a way to punish the nurses (for leaving) and to restrict their leaving employment,” Michelen said.
In an emailed statement to the Missoulian on Friday, the Goodman Group "and its managed communities" said it was "extremely proud" of its foreign nurse program and the nurses who continue to work in the program.
"Many continue to work for communities managed by the Goodman Group after completing the program," the statement reads.
Gershon’s ruling has already sparked another case: On Oct. 15, the New York State Nurses Association filed a lawsuit against Albany Medical Center over their three-year contract terms with the Association's Filipino members, as first reported by the Times Union in Albany.
In that case, attorneys for the Nurses Association include specific examples of nurses who stayed at Albany Med when they wanted to leave for better wages and more regular unit assignments.
One nurse who had a 4-year-old child and a spouse with a disability wanted to resign and move to a different town two hours away, where she could secure another nursing job and live close to an aunt who could assist with her family care. Because the consequences for breaking her contract included deportation, she stayed with Albany Med, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
Albany Med CEO Dennis Mckenna called the lawsuit “a grotesque perversion” and “blatant mischaracterization” of the Filipino nursing program, the Times Union in Albany reported.
State nursing licenses for immigrants aren’t broken out from the total, so there are no state statistics on how many Filipino nurses work in Montana.
In a 2017 study, Immigrants in Montana, the American Immigration Council reported health care and social assistance as one of four top fields attracting immigrants to the state, with 1,551 immigrants working in those areas then.
Montana Human Rights Bureau attorney Tim Little said that agency's data isn't broken out into specific job fields like nurses, so it's difficult to determine if such cases have been filed there. He added administrators can't recall a complaint filed with the agency with the circumstances described by the Missoulian, but said that "while there is certainly a discrimination component to such a fact pattern, a discrimination claim would only be one of several options available for pursuing a claim on behalf of these nurses."
Estavilla said employment policies are different for nurses in the Philippines.
"I'm from a Third World country, (but) they don't treat us this way (in the Philippines). … All of a sudden I feel like a criminal," she said. Here, "we're just migrants."
When she first arrived in 2017, Chris remained behind until an aunt brought him several months later. On Thursday, after Estavilla picked her son up from school, they shared an elated laugh over two “PJ Masks” candy bowls Estavilla found at Goodwill for trick-or-treating in the coming week. Then he went to the floor, scribbled in a notebook and was soon sucked into videos on his smartphone.
Estavilla said no Montana attorneys she contacted would take up her case in Minnesota. She's pushing back alone in a cold and faraway place from her home, but she wants to work here. She said she’s pushing back because she knows there are Filipino nurses who can’t speak up for themselves.
"I wanted to fight and create an image for Filipino nurses to stand up and fight," Estavilla said.