Nursing home sees surge, 98 cumulative cases

The Village Health & Rehabilitation in Missoula, a 194-bed nursing home, has reported 98 total cumulative COVID-19 cases, according to management.
Executive director Dee Strauss informed the Missoulian on Thursday that the facility has had 64 total positive COVID-19 cases among residents and 34 total cases among employees.
"The Village Health & Rehabilitation continues to closely monitor coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and is staying abreast of updates from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and local and state health departments," Strauss said in an email to the Missoulian.
In a letter to residents, families and staff obtained by the Missoulian, Strauss that six residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 20.
"The residents are in quarantine and all precautions are being followed," Strauss wrote. "We are working closely with the local and state health departments, and will continue to follow the CDC’s guidance for confirmed cases in healthcare settings; that guidance includes steps to minimize chances for exposure and adhering to personal protection protocols."
Strauss said the facility has had 64 total cumulative positive cases among residents and 34 total cumulative cases among staff. A total of 13 residents and seven staff members have recovered from the disease. That means the majority of the cases are currently active.
Amy Fettig lives in Colorado but told the Missoulian that her 75-year-old mother, who has lived at The Village for three years, tested positive on Wednesday. She said she's mostly satisfied with how the situation is being handled other than not getting updates more than once a day via email through her sister, who lives in Missoula.
"I wish there could be better communication, but I do understand they are inundated," Fettig said. "It's scary to be so far away and not be able to reach someone on the phone, but I understand. It's just frustrating. They've done a great job, they kept (COVID) out of there until October, but it's frustrating knowing it's so rampant in that building."
Fettig said she and her sister have been led to believe there wasn't a major outbreak of the disease until October, because that's when notification emails started saying as much.
"We had heard there were some staff that had it who were quarantining at home, but we didn't hear they had the whole run going on until October," Fettig said.
Spider McKnight of Missoula told the Missoulian her 73-year-old mother lives at the facility and tested positive for COVID-19 last Sunday, Oct. 18. McKnight gets the notifications from the Village and said the number of cases seemed like they went from "0 to 60" in the last two or three weeks.
"I don't feel like I'm getting enough information," McKnight said. "The people there are good people, but they're overwhelmed. It happened really fast. But I'm curious, how did it get to people? Was everybody wearing a mask? My mom didn't have a mask. I dropped one off for her. What's happening? I have a lot of questions, really."
McKnight said her mom has basically not left her room since March, but does share a bathroom with two other residents. She said a doctor visited her mom on Monday, but the only checkups since then are nurses checking vitals.
"It's Thursday, and my mom has COVID," McKnight said. "She had a fever and body aches. She seems real out of it. She has comorbidity issues, so I'm really worried, and I just don't know."
McNight said Strauss has been "very responsive," but the facility's medical staff hasn't been the same way.
"Dee and the social workers have been very, very nice," McKnight said.
Fettig said her mom has only mild symptoms thus far, besides extreme fatigue, but she has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) that adds to breathing difficulty on top of the COVID symptoms.
"She is going to quarantine on the COVID unit there at Village for 10 days," Fettig said. "I just have to wait and see and hope she feels better. I was a little concerned when I heard they were going to be treating her with vitamin C and that was it, but I did speak with a physician's assistant and he informed me about how it's working."
Fettig said she was told there is a protocol.
"If they get to a certain point, say her oxygen drops below what is normal and they can't get her back up, that would facilitate a trip to the hospital," she said.
Fettig said she would like to get management on the phone whenever she calls, but she knows they're busy right now.
"I get that it's not always possible," she said.
The Village Health & Rehabilitation is managed by the Goodman Group, a for-profit company based in Minnesota. The Village offers memory care, rehabilitation, long-term care and respite care.
Cindy Farr, the COVID-19 response team's Incident Commander for Missoula County, said on Thursday there are over 100 total cumulative cases of COVID-19 associated with senior living and nursing home facilities in the county. Farr said most of those cases are still active.
"Congregate living is definitely high risk for transmission, and this is congregate living in the population that's most vulnerable, the most prone to complications," Farr explained. "We're very concerned about the rise in cases associated with these facilities."
On Oct. 15, the Missoula City-County Health Department issued a special health order increasing COVID-19 prevention measures in long-term care facilities, retirement homes and assisted living facilities. That day, the health department noted that there were at least 60 total cases spread out across at least eight different facilities. The order banned visitors, limited communal dining and required face coverings for all patients, among other measures.
Strauss said in the email to staff, residents and family that all residents were tested again on Oct. 20.
"Also, I wanted to let you know that our state survey agency (our regulatory inspection agency) was in yesterday for an infection control survey," Strauss wrote. "They were out on the units completing staff interviews and observations. They also requested and reviewed our COVID policies and infection control information. I am pleased to report that they found no deficient practice. They shared that the facility looked clean and organized and that we have a cohesive team that is obviously working together."
To date, Strauss said, the facility has been able to move a total of 12 residents off the COVID units and back to their long-term rooms.
"We remain focused on prevention, as the safety and well-being of residents and team members is our top priority," Strauss wrote. "At this time, visitation is limited to compassionate care situations, such as end-of-life. We are reminding individuals to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing. We discontinued communal dining and are serving meals in residents’ rooms. We are continuing to screen all staff per CDC guidelines and instructing them to stay home if they are sick. In addition, we are testing all staff and residents per CMS guidelines. Staff are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment while at work."
On a conference call on Thursday, county public health officer Ellen Leahy said she didn't know the exact number of total cumulative cases or total active cases at senior living facilities or nursing homes in the county. She estimated that the cases could be "as high as a fifth" of cases in the county.
On Thursday, Missoula County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, a daily record. On Thursday, there were 634 active cases with more than 1,500 close contacts across the county.
Leahy noted that the Missoula City-County Health Department officials expect more cases in the over-80 age group, which is the highest risk demographic. There have been nine deaths due to COVID-19 in Missoula County.
Strauss said in her email that it is especially important that residents stay connected with family, friends and the greater community during this time.
"We will continue to support the use of technology and alternative ways to visit with residents including Skype and FaceTime visits as well as phone calls and email," Strauss wrote. "Individual resident activities are being offered and we continue to offer digital and virtual group interactions when technology is available.
"We are committed to monitoring the evolving situation, communicating additional information, and staying connected with residents, patients and families during this time."
Full disclosure: Dee Strauss, executive director of The Village, is married to Jim Strauss, publisher of the Missoulian.
