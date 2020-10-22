Nursing home sees surge, 98 cumulative cases

Amy Fettig lives in Colorado but told the Missoulian that her 75-year-old mother, who has lived at The Village for three years, tested positive on Wednesday. She said she's mostly satisfied with how the situation is being handled other than not getting updates more than once a day via email through her sister, who lives in Missoula.

"I wish there could be better communication, but I do understand they are inundated," Fettig said. "It's scary to be so far away and not be able to reach someone on the phone, but I understand. It's just frustrating. They've done a great job, they kept (COVID) out of there until October, but it's frustrating knowing it's so rampant in that building."

Fettig said she and her sister have been led to believe there wasn't a major outbreak of the disease until October, because that's when notification emails started saying as much.

"We had heard there were some staff that had it who were quarantining at home, but we didn't hear they had the whole run going on until October," Fettig said.

Spider McKnight of Missoula told the Missoulian her 73-year-old mother lives at the facility and tested positive for COVID-19 last Sunday, Oct. 18. McKnight gets the notifications from the Village and said the number of cases seemed like they went from "0 to 60" in the last two or three weeks.