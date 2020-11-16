Nursing home to accept positive COVID-19 patients to alleviate hospitals

In a move to ensure hospital beds remain open as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Missoula, the Village Health & Rehabilitation, a nursing home in Missoula, said it will admit positive COVID-19 patients as they are discharged from hospitals.

As of Monday, the Village had only accepted one positive patient from the hospital, according to spokeswoman Amy Rotenberg.

"Village Health is taking all precautions necessary for patient safety, and is doing its part to help the community during this very urgent moment of the pandemic," Rotenberg said in an email.

The Village has 193 total beds, making it one of the largest health care facilities in Missoula, according to a federal database for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. It wasn't immediately clear Monday which hospitals in Montana would send patients to the Village, but Rotenberg shared the process for making admission decisions.