The University of Montana will use a $3.6 million federal grant to help alleviate the shortage of nurses in rural areas.

The grant, one of only eight in the United States given out by the Health Resource and Service Administration, will fund a new online, accelerated training program allowing Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) to get the training they need to become a Registered Nurse (RN) without physically moving to Missoula. Instead, they’ll be allowed to continue working in their communities where they’re needed.

Lily Apedaile is the director of the Office of Health Research and Partnership at UM. Her office will help implement the program along with the Missoula College Nursing Program and the Center for Children, Families and Workforce Development.

Apedaile said there’s plenty of LPNs in rural areas of the state that would like to move up to become an RN as a career advancement.

“The LPNs are either in skilled nursing facilities or working in clinics for hospitals and health care systems, and there’s really not a great way for them to move up into that RN position where there’s a huge need,” Apedaile explained. “There’s a shortage of LPNs, but there’s a bigger shortage of RNs. So this is a great way for them to upskill.”

Apedaile said she constantly hears from health care partners across the state about the shortage of nurses and they always ask her if UM and Missoula College can do anything about it.

“It’s a confluence of many things,” she said. “The nursing workforce is older, like most of the workforce in Montana. Baby boomers are retiring and leaving the workforce in general, and that’s particularly true in health care.”

The COVID-19 pandemic was also hard on health care workers, so people are looking to shift to different fields, she added.

“We’re starting to see a trend across the country where there’s just fewer applicants to nursing programs,” Apedaile explained. “So there’s just a lot of things impacting the workforce.”

The new LPN-to-RN Bridge Program will be developed at Missoula College. As a new model, the program will develop prior learning assessments to grant credit for experience LPNs have gained in their current role. That will allow them to bypass some course requirements.

The program will also focus on public health nursing and health equity in Montana. The LPNs will do their classroom instruction online and their clinical and lab training will be done in their community. The application process for the new program will open in the spring of 2024 with the first cohort starting in the summer of 2024.

“The Missoula College Nursing Program is excited to be able to offer a pathway for rural LPNs to achieve RN status in a short period of time while working in their communities,” said Linda Barnes, Missoula College’s Nursing Program director. “This grant will help to change the lives of many working nurses who are unable to travel long distances for continued education.”

The funding will also support RNs at partner facilities to serve as clinical instructors.

“This program will be an important part of recruitment and retention of nurses in rural communities by allowing existing LPNs to stay and train in their hometowns while also increasing the number of nurse educators in rural Montana,” Apedaile said.