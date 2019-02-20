KALISPELL — A.J “Jack” King, 90
Jack quietly passed away at home Feb. 13, 2019. He was born into a family of three teenagers to District Judge Dean King and Metta Steere King. His parents were members of the first Flathead County High School graduating class in 1905. His grandfather was Eugene Steere, the first superintendent and principal of Flathead County High School.
He graduated from Flathead County High School and from the University of Montana in 1950 with a degree in Business Administration. He worked summers for the U.S. Forest Service until he learned the Missoula Smoke jumpers paid more and he signed up. He played as a safety and back up quarterback for the U of M Grizzlies, one of his most precious memories.
Jack and Almeda Longpre, his high school sweetheart, married Aug. 20, 1950, in the First Presbyterian Church of Kalispell. He began his 60-plus years on his journey of his banking career beginning with Commercial Credit in Missoula, Metals Bank and Trust in Butte and Conrad National Bank in Kalispell. He went on to be Executive Vice President of the Bank of Columbia Falls. In 1962, Jack and his partner, Jack Hensley, bought the State Bank of Somers and moved the bank charter to Kalispell and the bank was renamed the Valley Bank of Kalispell. He chartered a second bank — First Security Bank was renamed Three Rivers Bank of Montana. Jack founded and became president of the Montana Independent Bankers.
In 1984, the highlight of his career was becoming Chairman of the Independent Community Bankers of America. During his term, he was invited to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan to discuss the agriculture crisis. In 1998, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman, Paul Voelker and later Chairman Alan Greenspan, appointed him to the Systems Consumer Advisory Council. Jack also testified on Community Banking before Ralph Nadar’s Blue Ribbon Commission and the U.S. Senate Banking Committee in Washington. Montana Governor, Tom Judge, appointed him to the first Montana State Banking Board. He served a second term under Governor Ted Schwindon. He served on the U of M Business School Advisory Council and in 1991 he was awarded the the Business School Alumni Award. Jack leaves a legacy of bankers. His sons, A.J. and John, his grandchildren, Joel Rosenberg and Ashley King-Jones, and his son-in-law, Ron Rosenberg.
Jack had a zest of life that overflowed onto his love for his community. Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce past president and the Big Chief Award, founder and committee member of the Montana Historical Society and Central School Museum, Foundation Chairman of the board of the Kalispell Regional Medical Center, a board of director of the Montana Logging Assoc. and much more. Jack was the founder of the Highlander Track Club. For 44 years the track program provided and opportunity for 14,000 grade school kids.
He was preceded in death by his beloved Almeda, brother, Robert King, his sisters, Susie Clarke and Betty King. He is survived by his three children, Karen Jo Rosenberg (Ron) Whitefish, John R (Cheryl) and A.J. (Gina). Grandchildren: Kirsten Pevey (Derek), Joel Rosenberg (Shannon), Ashley King-Jones (Bobby), Shila Schreiner (Cody), Patrick King and Annie Jo King. Great-grandchildren: Rylan Jack and Jaidyn Noel Pevey, Oliver, Reese and Hadlee Rosenberg, AnnaLynn and Decland Schreiner, his niece, Dr. Jennifer Clarke of Unity, Maine and nephew, Dean King, California.
Jack loved Ashley Lake, The Griz, skiing, local history, dogs, hunting, fishing, running a chain saw and sitting in front of a warm fire with Almeda. Christmas was his favorite holiday and he made sure it was magical for everyone.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Jack, Highlander Track Club, ℅ Three Rivers Bank, P.O. Box 7250, First Presbyterian Church 540 S. Main St. and Glacier Camp P.O. Box 384, Lakeside, MT 59922 or whatever is close to your heart. Thank you to Comfort Keepers for all the delicious meals cooked for Jack. His celebration of life will be Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at noon at the First Presbyterian Church, 540 S. Main St. with the Reverend Glenn Burfiend officiating. Reception to follow and graveside service at the Conrad Memorial Cemetery. Johnson Golschat Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.