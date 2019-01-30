MISSOULA — A. Lynette Brownlee, 73, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. She was born July 7, 1945, in Butte, finished school and moved to Dillon for college. She graduated there and got a job at a disabled school outside of Butte. That is where she met Chester Brownlee. They married and moved to Missoula, lived there for a while and had two children. From there they bought a house in Lolo and that is where they raised their family.
She is preceded in death by Chester Brownlee and Brandon Brownlee.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Richards; son-in law, Chris Richards; grandson, Chris Richards; and her granddaughter Candra Richards.
God Bless you and we’re going to miss you!