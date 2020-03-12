A. Nordine Lee

APACHE JUNCTION, Arizona — Andrew Nordine Lee passed away Feb. 25, 2020. He was born in Richey, July 13, 1933, and resided in Apache Junction, Arizona, since 1993. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Air Force.
You have free articles remaining.
Nordine was preceded in death by his parents, Sanford A. Lee and Violet Lee. He is survived by sons, Erik (Brandi) Lee and Robert Lee; daughters, Paula (Bill) Hardy and Michelle (John) Conway; sisters, Virginia (Rich) Tabatt, Margaret Winhofer, Phyllis (Ron) Bennetts; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a loving companion, Sandi Andrews.
To plant a tree in memory of A. Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.