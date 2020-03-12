A. Nordine Lee

APACHE JUNCTION, Arizona — Andrew Nordine Lee passed away Feb. 25, 2020. He was born in Richey, July 13, 1933, and resided in Apache Junction, Arizona, since 1993. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Air Force.

Nordine was preceded in death by his parents, Sanford A. Lee and Violet Lee. He is survived by sons, Erik (Brandi) Lee and Robert Lee; daughters, Paula (Bill) Hardy and Michelle (John) Conway; sisters, Virginia (Rich) Tabatt, Margaret Winhofer, Phyllis (Ron) Bennetts; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a loving companion, Sandi Andrews.

A service with military honors will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the National Memorial Cemetery of AZ, 23029 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ.

