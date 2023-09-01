Abigail R. Savage

Abigail R. Savage, age 23, of Chillicothe, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria after a five year battle with cancer.

Abby was born on July 11, 2000 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Alan and Robin (Jackson) Savage. Abby was raised in Missoula, Montana, where she graduated externally from Willard Alternative High School in June of 2019 as high school was put on hold for treatment. In January 2018, she was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma and moved to Chillicothe to receive treatment through St. Jude Children’s Hospital. She was a patient of St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, where she received most of her treatments, as well as at St. Jude in Memphis and Rush University Hospital in Chicago.

Surviving are Abby’s parents, Alan (Sofia) Savage of Albuquerque, NM and Robin Savage of Chillicothe, IL; her siblings, Joshua, Elizabeth and Benjamin Savage all of Missoula, MT; her half-sister, Sofia Savage of Albuquerque, NM; her step-siblings, Zachary Savage of Albuquerque, NM and Julianna Gonzalez of Colorado Springs, CO; Her nephews, Cayden, Jace, Axel and Theo of Missoula, MT, whom she loved dearly; her grandmothers, Karen Jackson of Chillicothe, IL, Debbie Jackson of Wyoming, IL and Jane Crase of Albuquerque, NM; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Also surviving is her faithful service companion, Elle, who was always by Abby’s side. She was preceded in death by both of her grandfathers.

Also very special to Abby was her fiancé, Jacob Leach of Falcon, Co, who gifted her the pleasure of being a best friend and bride-to-be before setting onto her next journey.

Abby was a music lover and a fan of music festivals. She attended Sasquatch Music Festival in Washington State and Lollapalooza in Chicago multiple times.

Cremation rites will be accorded and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3pm at the VFW in Chillicothe. Abby was a lover of nature, especially the beauty in Montana. She wishes to have her ashes returned there at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Memorials in her name may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.