Ada Delma “Del” Kenmir

Polson- Ada Delma “Del” Kenmir, age 86, passed away June 30, 2023, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula due to complications from pneumonia. Del was born “Baby” Anderson on May 21, 1937, in Riverside, WA, daughter of the late Buck and Edna Anderson.

Del married Jerry Kenmir on August 8, 1958, and with that union brought four children into her life, a great blessing, then adding two more children. Del served our working world as the right arm of many distinguished attorneys and judges in Polson, Coeur d'Alene, and Tacoma until she retired.

Del loved her music. She played the accordion, piano, keyboards, and fiddle and was a member of the Accordion Association. Del and Jerry were known for their love of music.

Del was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Gerald, and a sister Berylene, and her husband Jerry.

Del is survived by six children, Tom Kenmir of Tacoma, WA, Roxy (Henry) Martin of Kent, WA, Doug Kenmir of Kent, WA, Jim (Glenda) Kenmir of Fox Island, WA, Verla Gardner of Polson, and Brad (Pam) Kenmir of Coeur d'Alene, ID, 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and even great great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Del is also survived by her sister Delores Laughery of Omak, WA and brother James (Mary Jean) Anderson of Omak, WA, and so many friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 10:00 am at Lakeview Cemetery in Polson.

It's a great loss to her family. She loved us all and she will truly be missed. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.