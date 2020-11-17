MISSOULA — Adelaida “Lala” Hernandez, age 38, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Lala was a beautiful, intelligent young woman. She was feisty and outspoken but would do anything for anyone and always lit up the room with her smile and sense of humor. She loved her family deeply. Lala was taken too soon. She had a great heart with a strong will and a beautiful soul that the world lost, and can never be replaced.
She is survived by her three sons, Devantee, Ethan, and Juan Hernandez Bailey; her parents, Alfredo and Marie Hernandez; brother, Edward; a sister, Isabel Hernandez; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Saint Xavier Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
