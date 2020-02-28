Adeline Roehl Joscelyn

NAMPA, Idaho — Mom went to heaven on Jan. 24, 2020, making her 92 at the time of her passing. She had a long life filled with much fun, love, hard work and a marriage that lasted 72 years.

Born in Missoula, she lived much of her early life on a farm in North Dakota where she aslo taught grades 1-8 in a one room school. Her life on the farm was hard work made lighter by 11 siblings and her loving parents, Sam and Lydia Roehl. They later moved back to Missoula where she met dad, Al Joscelyn, at a church social. They were married in 1947 and soon had a house full of kids. Mom made us all feel very loved. She loved to sing and hum while she worked. One of the things we remember so well is going to church with mom and dad. As kids, joining mom in the pews, hearing her sing and seeing dad signing in the choir.

As we kids grew and left home mom and dad decided to move to Nampa to be near her folks. Mom and dad enjoyed their home together in Nampa for 20 years and were frequently visited by kids, grandkids, great grands and, just before she passed, her newest great great-granddaughter, Hazel Rae, came to meet her.