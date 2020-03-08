MISSOULA — Agatha Doll Madison, 93, of Missoula passed away Feb. 23, 2020. She was born Jan. 25, 1927, on the family farm near Almont, North Dakota to Joseph and Rose Mary Doll, the 13th of 15 children. On Oct. 6, 1947, she married Alexander P. Madison. They lived in North Dakota and Montana before settling in Missoula. Aggie was devoted to her family, an active member of Christ the King Church, and Missoula Women for Peace. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Patrick Hospital for many years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Agatha was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander, infant son, Joseph, and daughter, Linda. She is survived by daughters Elizabeth and Jane, and son, Patrick, six grandchildren, and six and ½ great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at Christ the King Church, 11 a.m., Saturday, March 21 followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice in honor of Aggie.

To plant a tree in memory of Agatha Madison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.