MISSOULA — Agnes S. Stipe passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 3, 2019, at Brookdale in Missoula. Friends are invited to share a meal and memories with the family during a reception at Garden City Funeral Home’s Community Room on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. at the Mission Valley United Methodist Church at Post Creek, followed by a reception. A complete obituary will follow. Condolences for the family may be sent to gardencityfh.com.