MISSOULA — Heaven gained a sweet angel on Sunday morning, Feb. 3, 2019, when Agnes Stipe, 85, passed away at Brookdale in Missoula. Born Agnes Sarah Morris on May 9, 1933, in Ronan, to Dave and Asia Morris, she was raised on the ranch west of Charlo, with sister Betty Ann. Agnes graduated from Charlo High School in 1951, then attended college in Dillon, until marrying her high school sweetheart, Dick Stipe, at the Charlo Methodist Church on March 16, 1952.
While living in Missoula, Deb arrived the following year. On moving back to Charlo, Dana and Dave joined the family. In 1957, they purchased their first land and farm home, with Laurie completing their family a few years later. Agnes and Dick kept buying more land, and we all picked rock, changed irrigation pipe, raised beef, and crops to feed them. In 1968, they built their dream home on the ranch, living there until 2013, when they sold out and moved to Missoula. In 1973, they bought property and built a cabin in Big Arm, on Flathead Lake.
Agnes loved being in her garden and flower beds, and working the fields with Dick. She taught piano lessons, was a sub in the Charlo Schools, and a sewing and cooking leader to the Ninepipe Hustlers 4-H club. Mom taught Sunday school, played the piano, and worked diligently in the Charlo Methodist Church. Mom and dad traveled to sports activities for their kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews. They attended county and state fairs, and horse races…anyplace they could socialize. Mom was a gracious hostess to her family and lifetime of friends.
Mom got a computer before most folks knew what one was, to be able to work on the family genealogy. She has left us with an amazing knowledge of our ancestry. In 1997, they purchased a condo in Laughlin, Nevada, spending winters there until her failing health, and dad’s death in 2014, prevented it.
Agnes is survived by her children Deb (Jack) May, Dana (Bill) Darlington, Dave Stipe, Laurie (Don Jr.) Hege. Grandchildren are Kevin (Nicki) May, Jeanna (Brian) Carey, Macey Darlington, Rock (Elizabeth) Darlington, Kelsey Darlington, Taylor Stipe, Asia Hege (Jordan deVos), Ali (Phill) Minder, Abbey (Zach) Wainwright. Great-grandchildren are Kolin and Ava Piper, Ben May, Anna, Henry and Mae Darlington, Brandt Stipe. Survivors also include her sister Betty Ann Kibbee, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and she loved us all dearly.
Special thanks go to mom’s caregivers Kay and Larry Parmiter, and their staff, for nearly four years of loving care in their home. Thanks to the staff at Brookdale, and the Hospice Staff of Consumer Direct Care Network, for their kindness and care during mom’s final months.
A Celebration of Life will be held on, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Mission Valley United Methodist Church, at 70715 U.S. Highway 93, Charlo, MT 59824 (mile marker 39.5). A meal will be served immediately following the service, with burial having taken place earlier. If unable to attend the Saturday service, please join the family for a reception at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula, on Friday, Feb. 15 from 5-7 p.m. Agnes requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the church at P.O. Box 297, St. Ignatius, MT 59865, or to the Charlo Community Outdoor Complex, P.O. Box 155, Charlo, MT 59824. Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula is assisting the family with arrangements.