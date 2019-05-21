{{featured_button_text}}

ARLEE — Agnes V. "Virg" Charlo, 85, passed away Saturday morning, May 18, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, surrounded by her family. Traditional wake starts at noon on Monday, May 20, at the Arlee Community Center. Rosary will be recited there on Tuesday, May 21, at 8 p.m. and funeral services will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22. Interment will follow in the Jocko Cemetery where she will lie to rest with her family. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

