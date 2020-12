ST. IGNATIUS – Alan “Chauncy” Beaverhead, 59, longtime team member of the Longhouse Cultural/Language program, passed away at KRMC with his sister by his side. A one-night wake will be at the Longhouse on Friday with a Rosary at 8 p.m. Traditional services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Longhouse with burial following at the Beaverhead - Andrew Cemetery.