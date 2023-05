THOMPSON, Alan M., age 68, of Helena, MT passed away on April 8, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley with a Luncheon to follow, 1502 Shirley Rd. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a favorite memory of Alan.