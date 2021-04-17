Alan Morrell Thompson

On April 8, 2021, a top hand was added to the ranks of the Celestial Range Riders with the passing of Alan Thompson.

Alan Morrell Thompson was born in Los Angeles, California on September 23, 1952 to Lucille (Smith) and Morrell Thompson.

Alan graduated from UM with a BA in Anthropology, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Master's degree in Educational Psychology and worked for several years at UM Counseling Center. Alan married the love of his life, Rosalie Walsh of Helena, who survives him.

Services pending. Memorials can be made to the Montana Historical Society, the Dorothy Walsh Group Home (care of BSW, 845 S. Wyoming Street, Butte, Montana, 59701) or a charity of donor's choice.

