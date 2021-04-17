 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alan Morrell Thompson
0 comments

Alan Morrell Thompson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alan Morrell Thompson

Alan Morrell Thompson

On April 8, 2021, a top hand was added to the ranks of the Celestial Range Riders with the passing of Alan Thompson.

Alan Morrell Thompson was born in Los Angeles, California on September 23, 1952 to Lucille (Smith) and Morrell Thompson.

Alan graduated from UM with a BA in Anthropology, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Master's degree in Educational Psychology and worked for several years at UM Counseling Center. Alan married the love of his life, Rosalie Walsh of Helena, who survives him.

Services pending. Memorials can be made to the Montana Historical Society, the Dorothy Walsh Group Home (care of BSW, 845 S. Wyoming Street, Butte, Montana, 59701) or a charity of donor's choice.

To share remembrances of Alan, visit www.aswfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News