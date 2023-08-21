Alan Phillip Deschamps

Missoula, Montana- Alan Phillip Deschamps, 66, passed away on July 9, 2023, at St Patrick Hospital after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer.

Born September 24, 1956, in Missoula, the oldest child of Phil and Dorothy (Johnson) Deschamps, Alan spent his childhood in Alberton, Montana. He graduated from Alberton High School in 1974, lettering in football and basketball. After a couple of years with the Forest Service planting, thinning trees, and trail cleaning he attended Missoula Vo Tech and became a certified small engine mechanic, working first in Pablo Montana and then at Blaine's Auto Repair in Missoula.

In 1983, he began working at the Missoulian as an apprentice in the press room. He achieved the level of Journeyman Web Press Operator and remained at the Missoulian for 25 years.

Alan met his future wife, Shiley Ritterpusch, through a personals ad in the Messenger in 1992. They formed a strong comfortable bond that carried them through the next 31 years, both grateful that they had each other to love, laugh with and rely on.

In 2011, Alan began driving school bus for Hellgate Transportation. Driving kids back and forth to Hellgate Elementary turned out to be one of the highlights of Alan's life. He enjoyed and cared about the kids, and always felt that they shared a great rapport. He also enjoyed the company of his coworkers. He was saddened when ill health forced him to retire in March 2023.

Alan enjoyed a full and rewarding life. He loved Grizzly football and basketball, riding his side-by-side, camping, fishing, scroll saw art, snowmobiling, watching movies and TV, and being with family and friends.

Alan is survived by his wife, Shirley Ritterpusch, his mother, Dorothy Deschamps, siblings Dennis Deschamps and Adele Deschamps-Barker, brother-in-law, Jason Barker and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, John “Phil” Deschamps, his grandparents, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be announced later.