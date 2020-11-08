Alayna L. McGurk

MISSOULA – Alayna McGurk, 68, of Missoula, passed away March 2020 in Topock, Arizona. Her husband, daughter and loved ones were by her side.

She was born June 5, 1951 in Longview, Washington to Manford and Norma Harmon.

Alayna graduated from Sentinel High School in 1969. She worked at two banks for a total of 11 years and at a phone company for 29 years.

Alayna married Dennis McGurk on Aug. 16, 1969. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2019 in Seeley Lake. She enjoyed spending time at their property there during the summers.

Alayna and Dennis wintered in Topock, Arizona for the last 12 years. Some her favorite pass times were going out on the desert in the Razer, playing bingo with friends in Topock and her daughter in Missoula. She loved to travel and looked forward to her annual girl’s trip to Spokane with best friends Barb and Mary, “The Three Musketeers”.

Alayna is survived by her loving husband Dennis of Missoula, daughter Rayna (Bryan) of Missoula, sister Arayna (Doug) Howard, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date yet to be determined.