RONAN — Albert Arthur “Bud” Piedalue, age 92, passed away on Sept. 9, 2019, at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan of natural causes. Bud was born on Feb. 12, 1927, in Ronan to Edward and Marcella Piedalue. He was one of five children raised on the family dairy farm.
Bud and Phyllis were married on Nov. 11, 1947, and raised two sons on the family ranch west of Ronan. He joined the U.S. Navy at the end of WWII. Bud also worked for the Montana Highway Department.
He is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis and one son and brothers.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his son Nick, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and his sister Peggy.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and there are no services planned. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at shriderthompson.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.