MISSOULA — Albert Lee Reitzel, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family, on March 24, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was born on April 5, 1934 in Decatur, Illinois to Lottie Estelle (Yount) and John Quincy Reitzel.

He was survived by his wife, Joan (Wagner) Reitzel; four children: David (Joy) Reitzel of Denver, Colorado, Richard (Jan) Reitzel of New Bern, North Carolina, Rand (Ann) Reitzel of Missoula, Kathy (Doug) Golie of Turah; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Al attended Bethel Community Church since 1980, where he was involved in Children’s Ministries, Bible Club, Sunday school, Awana, and Big Sky Bible Camp. We were blessed to have him in our lives – A Godly man who will be greatly missed.

Al joined the Air Force in 1952 and shortly after, began his 68 year marriage to his beloved wife, Joan while stationed in Henrietta, Texas.

The family wishes to especially thank all the staff at the Community Cancer Center for their kindness and care, and also, Partners in Home Care Hospice.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the American Cancer Society. Cancer.org

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Reitzel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.