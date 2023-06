We would love for you to join us for a time of celebration, remembering all the wonderful years with Alden and Adeline Joscelyn and their wonderful daughter, Sandy Rensvold. It will be a great time shared amongst friends and family with food provided. Please join us on Saturday, June 10th, 2023, from 1-5p.m. at the Orchard Homes Country Life Club at 2537 S. 3rd St. West in Missoula.