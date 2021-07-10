Alexander Crockett Braun

Always an adventurous spirit, Alex set out to explore the world on his own after graduating six months early. Starting out in Vietnam, where he worked on a water quality program as part of his studies at UM, he eventually ended up in Europe, where he was joined by his family for a memorable vacation at the 2017 French Open in Paris. In addition to his love for playing tennis, Alex loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, backpacking and skiing. He had a wonderful sense of humor and treasured his friendships above all else. Compassionate by nature, he had a very moral character and volunteered for three years as a basketball coach for Special Olympics during high school. “Alex never said an unkind word, and was always so positive and charming,” said the mother of a close friend.