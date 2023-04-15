Alfred G. Deschamps Jr.

FRENCHTOWN - Alfred G. Deschamps Jr., 93, of Frenchtown, MT passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Mill Creek Ranch. He was born on April 11, 1930 in Missoula, Montana, the son of the late Alfred Eli Sr. and Beatrice Georgianna (Bouffard) Deschamps.

As a child Freddie spent many summers Trick Riding and Fancy Roping throughout Western MT at local rodeos. He also participated roping calves at local rodeos.

After graduating from Missoula County High School in 1949, he joined the United States Air Force. During the Korean Conflict, Freddie was stationed in the European theater at various Air Force Bases. After serving 4 years he came back to Montana and met his bride to be. Rosemary Fay Reinhard, who was completing her degree as a Registered Nurse from St. Patrick School of Nursing.

In 1956 they were married and lived on the ranch in Frenchtown, MT. They had three boys, Barry, Bryan and Brett. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Bridger, Darby, Augustus, and Bryanna. Rosemary passed away in 2016 after being married to him for almost 61 years.

In 1978 he obtained his real estate license and was labeled with the term Realtor Emeritus in 2018 for serving over 40 years as a licensed real estate broker. He owned the real estate company Deschamps and Assoc.

In 1989, to celebrate the centennial of Montana statehood, Freddie took his grandfather's freight wagon and turned it into a chuck wagon. He bought a team of Belgium draft horses and drove them from Roundup, MT to Billings, MT on the "Big Drive of ‘89".

Freddie also gave back to the community. He served on the Western Montana Fair Board for a number of years. He was a director for the Federal Land Bank, helping farmers and ranchers with their financial needs. He was a huge supporter of 4H kids. He supported the University of Montana Rodeo Team as well as the Western Montana Stockman's Association. The biggest gift he ever gave was the smile on his face because it was contagious.

In leu of flowers, please make gifts in his honor to Justin Sports Medicine, University of Montana Rodeo Team or the Western Montana Fair sale day to benefit 4H youth.

A funeral will be Saturday April 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Frenchtown High School Gymnasium with a Celebration of Life to follow. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.