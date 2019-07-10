STEVENSVILLE — Alice Griffin (Huggans) Kohler, 105, passed on July 6, 2019, at The Living Centre in Stevensville.
Alice was born in Polo, Illinois, on Feb. 9, 1914, to the late Richard and Clara Weber Huggans. She was the fifth of 13 children. The family moved to the Bitterroot Valley in 1919.
Alice married Anthony Kohler on April 30, 1934. They had three sons. The family lived in Missoula during the boys growing up years. Upon Tony’s retirement, they moved to a place on the original ranch.
Alice loved gardening and oil painting which she took up at 80 years old. She would say, “You just need to see it through your artist’s eyes.” She enjoyed spending time with family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, always thinking of others first. “To know her was to love her.”
She loved her husband and family fiercely, lived through 15 presidents, five major wars and the Great Depression. She lived on her own on the family ranch until 102 years of age.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 12 siblings, and her oldest son LaVerne. She is survived by her two sons, Ronald (Barbara) of Polson and Antone “Tony” (Elaine Gaye) of Missoula and daughter-in-law Joanne Kohler of Kalispell, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be at Whitesitt Funeral Home in Stevensville on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 12-4 p.m.
A graveside service will be officiated by William Zeiler, Alice’s nephew, at Victor Cemetery, on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.
Pallbearers include: Brian Kohler, Robert Kohler, Anthony Kohler, Wes Simpson, Justin Skalsky and Greg Colvin.
A reception will be held at the family property at 441 N. Kootenai, Stevensville, MT.
Thank you to the Living Centre in Stevensville who took care of her for the last two years. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.