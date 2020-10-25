POLSON — (Alice) Irene Roberts DeBorde, 89, passed away at home in Polson, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, surrounded by her family. Irene was born in Butte on July 23, 1931 to Moses and Ella Mae LaMare Roberts. While attending Butte High School, she met the love of her life, Donald Lane DeBorde. They were married on Aug. 6, 1950, and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Irene is survived by her husband Don, and their three children Linda (Allen) Bone, Terry (Rhonda) DeBorde, and Becky (Gary) Theis, her eight grandchildren Christy, Ryan, Matthew, Jacob, Hannah, Trevor, Bailey, and Spencer, and her three great grandchildren Elliott, Paisley, and Shelby. Her ashes will be interred at Lake View Cemetary, close to her beloved lake.

We would like to send a special thank you to Frontier Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care of our mother and our family. A celebration of her life will be held in June. In lieu of flowers, Irene wished for donations to be made to the Mission Valley Animal Shelter.

The full obituary can be viewed and comments and photos may be added at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.