MISSOULA — Alice Linda Mar Porter “Lindy” James, 78, passed away on July 5, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, where she was born, on June 10, 1942.

Lindy was an ideal mother of two sons and a second mom to many; a loving daughter, sister, wife, aunt, grandmother and mother-in-law and a lifelong musician who played the viola as beautifully as she sang soprano. She shared those gifts with many in her private voice studio, as an elementary and junior high music and orchestra teacher and Episcopal Church choir director. She was a mentor and friend to her students and fellow singers and musicians and a visionary co-founder of the Glacier Symphony and Orchestra in Kalispell. In recent years she occasionally joined her son Bill in his elementary school music classroom in Oregon – a gift to each other and to Bill’s students.