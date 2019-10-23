PROVO, Utah — Alice Nellie Landes passed away in her home surrounded by her children on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, of natural causes.
Born March 13, 1927, to Rudolph and Myrtle Rieder weighing just 4 pounds 4 oz. On a stormy night she came into the world prematurely at home on their farm in Williston, North Dakota, with no doctor in attendance. It’s amazing she survived but this was only a precursor to the tenacity she showed throughout her life.
She attended grade school at North Missouri Ridge and Garden Valley and graduated from Williston High School in 1945.
After graduating Alice went to Portland, Oregon, and worked at Kaiser Company Inc. shipyards in Vancouver, Washington. In the fall she returned to Williston and worked at the Press-Graphic newspaper as a secretary and local society reporter.
On Nov. 23, 1946, Alice married Gail Landes whom she had known since she was a child. They were married in the First Methodist church in Williston. In 1959 they moved to Missoula and lived there for the next 57 years. In 2016 Alice, then a widow, moved to Provo, Utah.
She was a very happy person and enjoyed bookkeeping, baking, sewing, homemaking, gardening, and gathering family histories. She was a very hard worker, very resourceful and resilient, and very generous and thoughtful which was a great example and legacy to her family.
In 1961 she was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and remained an active and faithful member for the rest of her life. She had a strong and deep love for Jesus Christ and his gospel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Ruth (Vernon) Salmeier, brother Robert (Harriet), and husband Gail. She is survived by her five children; Richard of Missoula, Carolyn (Kory) Katseanes of Provo, Utah, Elaine (Kirk) Russell of Pleasant Grove, Utah, Tom (Denise) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Maryann (Kelly) Carter of South Jordan, Utah, her 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Her family expresses their deepest thanks and appreciation to all her dear friends and neighbors who loved, watched over, and served her while living in Missoula and Provo.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 28 at 12:30 p.m. at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula where she will be buried next to her beloved husband. To express condolences visit NelsonMortuary.com.
Alice and her family wish to express their deepest thanks and appreciation to all at Legacy Assisted Living and to Hospice for their kindness and gentle care and to all who were her friends there. Thank you for making her life easier and happier.