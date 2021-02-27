Alicia Beth Christians

It is with deep sorrow that we mourn and announce the sudden loss of Alicia Beth Christians, in Cortez, Colorado. Beloved Mother, daughter, niece, cousin, and friend to all. She passed on February 17, 2021 at the age of 45.

Alicia's free spirit and love for nature will be cherished and carried on by her two children Ava and Cade. Alicia was preceded in death by her Mother Julie and is survived by her Father Daniel (Donna), Brothers Charles and Tate, Aunts Kim (Dennis), Linda (Glen). She will be dearly missed by her numerous other cousins, family members and friends.

Born in Salt Lake City and raised in Park City, Utah, from a young age Alicia developed a fondness for being in the mountains and in nature. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Biology along with a minor in Anthropology from the University of Montana. While pursuing her education she took every opportunity to continue learning about the world and traveled many places for research such as Costa Rica and Brazil. Following her many travels and accomplishments Alicia earned her Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Montana in 2008.