HELENA — Alida Jean Lewis passed away with family present on July 25, 2019, at the age of 89 years old. Alida was born Jan. 19, 1930, the only child of LD and Aletta Wagner, in Caldwell, Idaho. Although her parents were farmers, they moved back and forth from Idaho and Montana during Alida’s childhood. They moved permanently to Missoula, in 1945, and Alida attended and graduated from Hellgate High School, with the class of 1948.
She met Orville Lewis, while he was attending the University of Montana. They were married May 11, 1949. Alida and Orville raised four children, two daughters and two sons. They moved several times with Fish Wildlife and Parks, with their final move being to Helena in 1959.
Alida worked at the American Federal Savings and Loan, for many years and was President of the Lincoln School P.T.A.
Alida enjoyed fishing and traveling around the state, digging for old antique bottles with her husband and children. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed doing crafts at home.
Alida is survived by her daughters, Debra Nevins and Laurene Chandler; and sons, John (Mary) Lewis and Michael (Kris) Lewis; grandchildren: Steven Wilson, Jeff Wood, Kathy Chappell, Nathan Lewis, Phillip Churchill, Margaret Lewis, Lucy Lewis, Jonathan Lewis, Justin Lewis, Joseph Lewis, Eden Lewis and, Ashley Anderson; and numerous great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aletta and LD Wagner, and husband, Orville Lewis.
Graveside services will be held Monday, August 5, at 11 a.m. at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 3550 Hero’s Rd., Fort Harrison. Reception will follow the graveside service at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Social Hall 3750 N. Montana Ave. Memorials can be made in Alida’s name to: Montana Legacy Foundation c/o Montana Wild, Attn: Laurie Wolf, 1420 East 6th Ave., Helena, MT 59601. Please visit retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Alida.