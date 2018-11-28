RONAN — Aliyah Faye McCrea, 14, passed away in Ronan on Nov. 25, 2018. Aliyah was born on Aug. 27, 2004, to Chris McCrea and Tiffany Lee, and raised and educated in the Ronan area.
Aliyah love music, basketball, going to school events and spending time with her friends. She also enjoyed fishing, the lake, and the lake house.
Aliyah is survived by her parents: Chris McCrea, Tiffany Lee, Samantha McCrea, and Reese Bourdon. Her brothers and sisters: Krista and Memphis McCrea, Harley, Ryder, Oakley, and Esmae. Her grandparent: Bob McCrea, Beaner McCrea, Tom and Carole Lankford, Toni Marmon, Brad Lee, Dan Downey, Mike and Joann Marmon.