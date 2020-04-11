LEBANON — Allen Edwin Ball was born August 24, 1946, in Missoula, to Eugene Ritchie and Eleanor Ann (Loran) Ball. After high school, Allen joined the Air Force and served for six years. Once discharged from the service, he attended the University of Montana and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Allen worked as a controller/accountant until his retirement in 2012. Over the years Allen lived in Montana, Arizona, Washington, and Oregon. He spent his last years in the Lebanon, Oregon and passed away at his home on March 20, 2020, surrounded by family.
Some of Allen’s hobbies included golfing, gardening, hunting, traveling, QVC shopping, and watching westerns and old sci-fi movies. He enjoyed a good beer or scotch and loved to putter in the yard and spending time outside with his dogs, Tucker and Emma. Allen was also an avid collector of art and historic memorabilia.
Allen was quite the character with a good sense of humor and a friendly and charismatic personality and anyone who met him never forgot him. Allen will be deeply missed by those that loved him including his daughter Alanna (Roger) Vaneps Jr and their children Tyler and Tia; daughter Ashlie (Josh) Crawford; nephews Steve Ball and Stacy Ball; sister-in-law Geri Ball; uncle Jake Loran (Elenor); aunt Annie Wilcox; and numerous cousins including Cindy Cone and Joe Cone. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Eugene Ball and cousin Rod Cone.
Allen will be laid to rest with military honors at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula.
