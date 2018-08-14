MISSOULA — Allen Leroy Mogensen, 50, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at Community Medical Center, after a brief and sudden illness.
He was born on May 11, 1968, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Monty and Merlyn Mogensen. He was educated in Emmett, Idaho public schools. While in school he participated in football and track. He was active in Boy Scout Troop 323, achieving the rank of First Class. He then went on to study geology at the University of Idaho, where he met his wife, Joy. He was also a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.
On Feb. 6, 1993, he married Joy Foster at the Hitchin' Post in Couer d' Alene, Idaho where they lived briefly before moving to Missoula.
A journeyman sheet metal worker by trade, he was also a part-time welding instructor at the JATC in Butte. The most recent sheet metal job he he was working on was the Sage Lodge in Pray.
He enjoyed hunting, welding and gardening, happily winning a blue ribbon at the 2017 Western Montana Fair for his lemon cucumbers.
A loving husband, father, brother and son, a great co-worker and friend to so many, he will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark.
Survivors include his wife, Joy, Missoula; daughter, Madeline, Missoula; and son Nicholas, Missoula.
Cremation has taken place and per his request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family would be appreciated.