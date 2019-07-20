MISSOULA — Allen Marvin Patton, age 90 years, a long time resident of Missoula, passed away on July 7, 2019, of natural causes. He was born on June 12, 1929, to Doris and Arthur Patton on his grandparent’s farm near Victor.
Allen was raised in the 3 Mile area in a family logging camp in Wallace, Idaho, and later in Stevensville. During World War II he was employed as a Western Union Telegraph delivery boy and a Forest Service firefighter. Then later on he worked family farms in the Bitterroot. He graduated from Stevensville High School in 1947.
During his childhood he developed an avid interest in the outdoor life to include camping, trout fishing and bird hunting, which he pursued with great energy late into life.
Following his graduation from high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, reaching the rank of Petty Officer while serving in California and Virginia.
He attended and graduated the University of Montana and was then employed by the U.S. Forest Service where he spent 35 years prior to retiring in 1986. The Forest Service stationed him in wonderful locations for fishing and hunting to include Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Great Falls, Grangeville, Idaho, and finally Missoula.
Allen met and married Mary Jo Harrington of Butte in 1960 in Hamilton. The couple had four children Mark, Gary, Eric and Ann.
He is survived by Mary Jo, his wife of 59 years of Missoula, sons LTC Mark Patton of San Antonio, Texas, Gary Patton of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and daughter Ann Patton of Billings, daughters-in-law Belkys Melero, Lisa Patton, Rui Patton and grandchildren Alexander, Sabrina, Hannah and Tessa Patton.
He is predeceased by his parents Arthur and Doris Patton of Stevensville and his infant son Eric Patton.
Allen’s life can be summed up in three words: devoted, avid and generous. He was a devoted son to his parents, husband to his wife, father to his children and a good friend. He was avid about his interests, especially fishing, camping, hunting, gardening and spending time with his children. He was generous with his time for family and friends.
Of special note was the fine attention Allen was given towards the end of his life by Theresa O’lynn and the caring nurses and aides of Hospice.
Allen will be missed by family and friends as well as his dog Porter. He will be interred in the Victor Cemetery along with his grandparents, parents, uncles and infant son Eric.