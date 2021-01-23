Alma Luella Pablo

ST. IGNATIUS - March 28, 1952 - December 15, 2020.

Alma lost her courageous battle with COVID on Dec. 15, 2020. She was born March 28, 1952, to Thomas and Vida Pablo, the third of six children.

Despite having her first child, Craig, at a young age, Alma continued her education and after graduating high school, attended BYU on a full academic scholarship. As with many Natives, Alma longed for home and before finishing college, returned to the love of her life, Marvin, whom she married on St. Patrick’s Day in 1972. Their second child BJ was born the next year and after some time spent in Albuquerque both felt the pull of home and returned to Montana. They had their first daughter, Amber, in 1975 and twin baby girls Michelle and Nicole in 1983.

Unfortunately their relationship ended but she remained good friends with Marvin as well as her brother- and sister-in-laws as well as numerous nieces and nephews from the Gardipe family.

Alma met her second husband and lifelong partner Leonard Grenier in 1984. They had a son, Leonard Jr., in 1985.

Alma was very tenacious and returned to college at SKC, earning her degree in 1989 after which she began her career working for her tribes.