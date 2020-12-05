Alphie J Liming

Alphie was born and raised in Missoula. Daughter of Walter and Ada Holst, she was in the first graduating class of Sentinel High School. She left Montana to attend USC in California. She raised a family in northern California and eventually settled in the foothill town of Placerville. She enjoyed a career in real estate, traveled the world as a tour director and then retired from the Sacramento Convention and Visitors Bureau. One of Alphie’s biggest joys were learning the history of different areas. When she moved back to the beautiful Bitterroot Valley in her home state of Montana, she became immersed in learning all about its history. She enjoyed walks along the river taking pictures and sharing them. She cherished reconnecting with old classmates. She was an incredible mother and friend.