MISSOULA — Althea Marian Bartlett passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, 2020, at the The Springs At Missoula. She was born in Butte Saturday, July 3, 1921 to Greg S. and Myrtle (Knuckey) Squires. She attended Butte Schools, graduated from Butte High School and attended the Spokane Business College.

She and Northey F. Bartlett were married Saturday, Aug. 30, 1941, in Trinity Methodist Church and together they made their home in her family home in Centerville where she lived for 95 years.

Althea worked for many years at the Safeway corporate offices in the payroll processing department, was a life-long member of Trinity Methodist Church in Centerville and was a member and past Worthy Matron of Ruth Chapter #2, Order of the Eastern Star. Crocheting was her favorite past time and she made many beautiful afghans for her family and friends.