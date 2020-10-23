MISSOULA — Althea Marian Bartlett passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, 2020, at the The Springs At Missoula. She was born in Butte Saturday, July 3, 1921 to Greg S. and Myrtle (Knuckey) Squires. She attended Butte Schools, graduated from Butte High School and attended the Spokane Business College.
She and Northey F. Bartlett were married Saturday, Aug. 30, 1941, in Trinity Methodist Church and together they made their home in her family home in Centerville where she lived for 95 years.
Althea worked for many years at the Safeway corporate offices in the payroll processing department, was a life-long member of Trinity Methodist Church in Centerville and was a member and past Worthy Matron of Ruth Chapter #2, Order of the Eastern Star. Crocheting was her favorite past time and she made many beautiful afghans for her family and friends.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ed and Marilyn Bartlett, daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Carl Sundberg, former daughter-in-law, Kathy Bartlett, and grandchildren: Amy and Todd Paffhausen, Kara Bartlett and Brian Patterson, Julene and Shaun Shea and Gregory and Jaclyn Sundberg, all of Missoula. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren: Libby, Perry and Vinny Paffhausen, Northey and Carly Shea, Drew and Grady Sundberg and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Northey Bartlett who passed away Jan. 17, 2006 and her brothers and sisters-in-law: Al and Shirley Squires, Gregory and Evelyn Squires and William “Billy” Squires.
Mrs. Bartlett’s remains are in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home in Butte where, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services will be conducted. Interment will be in Mount Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Althea may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or to the Butte Community Food Bank. The Family thanks her caregivers at The Springs At Missoula and Hospice of Missoula, and thanks Deb and Keith Koprivica and Randy and Donna Mrkich for the support she received from them. Express condolences at wayrynen-richards.com.
