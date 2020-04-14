× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMILTON — Althea Simpson Hathaway, 73, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Hamilton.

Better known as Thea, she was born Nov. 22, 1946, in Iowa.

Surviving include her daughters, Denise (Steve) Bata of Florida, Sherry (Brian) Hathaway of Hamilton; stepdaughter, Janet Hathaway of Washington; grandchildren, Rory (Rebekah) Schneider of Connecticut, Steffan (Alex) Schneider of Connecticut, Tiffany (Adam) Munoz of Iowa, Kira (Kyle) Warmuth of Wisconsin, Shanna (Ty) Lynch of Minnesota, Brianna and Brooke Hathaway of Montana; great-grandchildren, Rhett Lee Schneider of Connecticut and Everly and Sawyer Warmuth of Wisconsin; brothers, Walter Pedersen of Missoula and Gene (Cindy) Pedersen of Missoula; sister-in-law, Kathy Simpson, Jan Hathaway, Marcia Pedersen and several nieces and nephews.

Thea was preceded in death by her husband, Lee; parents, Rachel (Robert) Pedersen and father, Quentin J. Simpson Sr.; brother, Quentin J. Simpson Jr.; sister, Vera Mae Simpson and step-son, Blake Hathaway.

The family would like to thank Dr. Linford, Dr. Weinberger and Hospice for their care.

Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

The family suggests memorials in Thea’s name to the Bitterroot Humane Association or the Missoula Humane Society.

