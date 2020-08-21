SUPERIOR — Alvin LeRoy Meeks, 77, of Superior passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, following a short battle with congestive heart failure. His passing was in no way coronavirus related.
Alvin was born in Buhl, Idaho on December 19, 1942 to Inez and Jim Meeks.
Alvin grew up in the Orofino/Pierce Idaho area, graduating from high school in Orofino. He spent some time working for the Forest Service, blazing trails into the wilderness and helping to maintain Forest Service stations and Fire Towers. He went on to work with his Fathers Logging company, was then employed by Diamond Match Company and later retired from the lumber industry, finishing his career with Louisiana Pacific/Roseburg in Missoula.
On June 14, 1963, he married his wife of 58 years, Theresa, and the couple settled in Superior to begin raising a family.
Alvin loved the outdoors and was a strong proponent of conservationism with access for all residents to public lands. He believed in sustainable forestry and maintaining his beautiful mountain homeland for any who wished to see and enjoy. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, passing both passions on to his Daughters and Grandson. He was a member and 2012 co-chair of the Western Montana Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation, supporter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Montana Weed Board member and lifetime member of the NRA.
Devoted and loving husband, generous and caring father and grandfather, his gentle guidance and strength was always present. He valued his friendships highly and enjoyed spending time with those people dear to him.
Alvin is survived by his wife, Theresa Meeks, daughters Latricia and Michelle with her son Kameron, his grandson, brothers Ervin Meeks, Dan Meeks and Dennis Schick, sister Shawna Durfee, preceded in death by his parents and by his sister Vivian Lallman.
A celebration of life service will be delayed until his wife Theresa and daughter Michelle are well and have returned home from the hospital. Condolences may be sent to Community Hospital Missoula for Theresa and The Village Physical Rehab Center at Community Hospital Missoula for Michelle.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
