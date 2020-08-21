× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUPERIOR — Alvin LeRoy Meeks, 77, of Superior passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, following a short battle with congestive heart failure. His passing was in no way coronavirus related.

Alvin was born in Buhl, Idaho on December 19, 1942 to Inez and Jim Meeks.

Alvin grew up in the Orofino/Pierce Idaho area, graduating from high school in Orofino. He spent some time working for the Forest Service, blazing trails into the wilderness and helping to maintain Forest Service stations and Fire Towers. He went on to work with his Fathers Logging company, was then employed by Diamond Match Company and later retired from the lumber industry, finishing his career with Louisiana Pacific/Roseburg in Missoula.

On June 14, 1963, he married his wife of 58 years, Theresa, and the couple settled in Superior to begin raising a family.