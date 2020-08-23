Alvin Richard “Dick” Wilkinson

Dick had many interests and talents. He loved to travel with or to visit family. Road trips, boat rides airplanes, or trains, he enjoyed them all. He enjoyed playing all sorts of games with friends and family. Ping pong, Croquet, Scrabble, Rummy, and Deer in the headlights are just a few. Dick was an avid Seattle Seahawks and Montana Griz fan. A highlight for him was being able to attend Griz games with family and friends. He was knowledgeable and stayed up to date on anything electronic or technological. If you needed technical assistance, he was eager to help. He was also known for giving folks the latest and greatest new gadgets.