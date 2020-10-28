MISSOULA — Alvin “Skip” Norman Peacock passed away at Saint Patrick Hospital on Oct. 23, 2020.
Skip was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Alvin and Esther Peacock on Dec. 22, 1938 where he grew up and attended high school through 1957.
Although he was drafted into the Boston Red Sox baseball system out of high school, he opted to go into the service. He went into the Air Force from 1957-1961 where he was in the 681st Radar Squadron. When relieved from active duty in 1961, he was transferred to the Reserves in Cut Bank where he met his future wife, Dianne Fern Buchanan. They soon moved to Los Angeles, California and he married Dianne on March 2, 1962. In 1965 they came back to Montana to live in Missoula and raise their children, Jeffrey and Wendy.
In Missoula, Skip began his work at the Western Montana Coop and he eventually progressed into owning his own business, the local landmark known as “Skip’s Orange Street Sinclair". With his interest in mechanics and his need to add some excitement to his young life, he ventured into Stock Car racing. Then as his kids grew, he also became highly involved in the community where he coached everything from Little Grizzly Football, to YMCA Basketball, to Westside Little League baseball. Wherever his kids went he was there.
Because of the unique last name “Peacock”, his landmark gas station, his years of involvement in community sports, as well as all of the Sheriff's Department vehicle repair contracts for multiple years, Skip Peacock and his family were well known in the community for decades. As the years continued, Skip was extremely involved with his family and friends. Always at all the kids’ practices and games, he once received a trophy as a “Super Fan” from one coach for always being at practices. He was definitely his kids’ and his grandkids’ biggest fan.
The family had a cabin at Lake Inez where they spent many summers with family friends boating, water skiing and playing the guitar around the fire. Some of his fondest memories are of all his kids’ friends and there close friends hanging out at the cabin, singing songs and indulging in some adult “refreshments”. Other than a few broken guitars, he lived for these times. For other fun activities, he enjoyed golfing on a league at Larchmont or on a bowling league at Five Valley or pitching on the Co-Rec Softball team with his kids. On the weekends, he always made time for fishing and camping with family and friends at Brown’s lake or hunting with his son Jeff and friends in the Rye Creek area. Snowmobiling in Yellowstone or Lolo Hot Springs and of course attending all Griz Sports. Because of his love for sports, cheering on at the Griz games, particularly during Football and Basketball season, were another great reason to gather and have fun.
As the years continued and they moved towards retirement, he and Dianne had sold their home and moved to Phoenix for a short while. However, missing to many of his grandkids activities took a toll so back to Missoula they came, and then eventually they settled into The Springs in independent living for their “Golden Years”. He was always known for his sweet, kind mannerism, infectious grin and witty one-liners.
God eventually gained back this wonderful man on October 23, 2020 due to complications from Covid. Skip will always be remembered as a caring and giving person who helped many people along the way. Many young people got their start in their job careers pumping gas and washing windshields at Skips Sinclair, even if he was not looking for help at the time, he put many people to work. Many people will also remember taking their car to him for repairs and being told when the bill was due, “don’t worry about it” we will figure it out another time.
Skip is survived by his wife Dianne, two children Jeffrey (Jennifer) and Wendy (Brad), four grandchildren Brydon (Jennae), Mackenzie (Alex), Logan (Hunter) and Katelyn, and one great-grandchild, Tyson.
The family would encourage any donations to go to the Alzheimer Association (act.alz.org/site/Donation) or Covid-19 of Montana (dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/phep/donations)
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and online condolences can be left at gardencityfh.com.
