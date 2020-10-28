Alvin “Skip” Norman Peacock

The family had a cabin at Lake Inez where they spent many summers with family friends boating, water skiing and playing the guitar around the fire. Some of his fondest memories are of all his kids’ friends and there close friends hanging out at the cabin, singing songs and indulging in some adult “refreshments”. Other than a few broken guitars, he lived for these times. For other fun activities, he enjoyed golfing on a league at Larchmont or on a bowling league at Five Valley or pitching on the Co-Rec Softball team with his kids. On the weekends, he always made time for fishing and camping with family and friends at Brown’s lake or hunting with his son Jeff and friends in the Rye Creek area. Snowmobiling in Yellowstone or Lolo Hot Springs and of course attending all Griz Sports. Because of his love for sports, cheering on at the Griz games, particularly during Football and Basketball season, were another great reason to gather and have fun.

As the years continued and they moved towards retirement, he and Dianne had sold their home and moved to Phoenix for a short while. However, missing to many of his grandkids activities took a toll so back to Missoula they came, and then eventually they settled into The Springs in independent living for their “Golden Years”. He was always known for his sweet, kind mannerism, infectious grin and witty one-liners.